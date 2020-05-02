Daily record: Saturday, May 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Engels, Ashley Alice, 9/5/1985, of 5515 Shawnee Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 13 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $799 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 38 days credit time served.

Fitch, Kristina Marie, 9/13/1981, of 1700 E. 2nd St., Milan; guilty finding entered March 12 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $1,539 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

Foster, Sherry S., 3/27/1965 of 325 2nd St. 402, Silvis; guilty finding entered March 2 on burglary without causing damage; $896 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Garner, Aigner R., 6/23/1995, of 322 Paul Revere Pl. #2, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 5 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,132 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Adams, Brandon L., 3/26/1998, of 101 N. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 23 on felony armed violence/category I; $400 fine/costs, 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

