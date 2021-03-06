 Skip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, March 6, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Euell, Antwain Lavar, 1/5/1979, of 1023 4th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,020  court costs, 30 months probation, 52 days credit time served. 

Gabriel, Tremaine Juwan, 9/29/1986, address not provided; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on aggravated battery/public place; $1,869 fine/costs, 30 months probation. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Blair, Michael W., 9/6/1988, of 28526 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on felony possession of firearm FOID revoked; $1,969 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers and felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor illegal possession ammunition/FOID and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hollow, Shayleen L., 10/24/1983, of 1718 116th Ave., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 20 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Horne, Martionna S., 10/7/1993, of 1804 21st St., Apt. B, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 28 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Hudson, Clotea L. 2/28/1986, of 4707 62nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 13 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

