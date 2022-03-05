Daily record: Saturday, March 5, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Whitfield, Adrian Lee, 2/28/1999, of 419 7th Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 3 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; $614 fine/costs, 24 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.

Williams, Cindy Sue, 9/22/1959, of 2900 River Drive #413, Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 9 on theft control intent $10,000 less than $100,000; $23,402 fine/costs, 24 months in jail, restitution.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Roman, Moises, 6/20/1980, of 718 23rd St., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 1 on DUI.

Sexton, Alexis Jade, 6/16/2001, of 3426 6th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Tamayo, Paul J., 7/30/1987, of 2826 Fair Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $3,091 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

Trevino, Melissa I., 11/17/1993, of 2010 Oneida Ave., Muscatine; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 2 on DUI; $2,213 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Velasco, Carlos, 4/26/1987, of 3306 11th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Williams, Kejuan, 10/17/1992, of 2050 W. 69th St., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

