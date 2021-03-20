Daily record: Saturday, March 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stokes, Andrew R., 12/29/1989, of 826 3rd Ave. E., Milan; charge amended/reduced Feb. 9 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,452 fine/costs.

Taylor, David P., 7/29/1977, of 11700 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; guilty finding entered Feb. 11 on official misconduct/obstruct criminal investigation; $18,613 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000 and theft/authorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000.

Thomas, Kimberly J., 5/28/1981, of 731 3rd St., Moline; withhold judgment Feb. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,335 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Peed, Steven A., 8/9/1989, of 713 May St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on meth delivery less than five grams; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS