 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Saturday, March 20, 2021
View Comments

Daily record: Saturday, March 20, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stokes, Andrew R., 12/29/1989, of 826 3rd Ave. E., Milan; charge amended/reduced Feb. 9 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,452 fine/costs.

Taylor, David P., 7/29/1977, of 11700 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; guilty finding entered Feb. 11 on official misconduct/obstruct criminal investigation; $18,613 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000 and theft/authorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000.

Thomas, Kimberly J., 5/28/1981, of 731 3rd St., Moline; withhold judgment Feb. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,335 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Peed, Steven A., 8/9/1989, of 713 May St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on meth delivery less than five grams; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than five grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lowery, Rhonda R., 6/22/1961, of 901 20th St,. Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on DUI; $2,933 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 240 hours public/community service.

McCorkle, Roneatra D., 8/12/1982, of 1507 11th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 17 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Texas wax museum removes President Trump statue after visitors keep vandalizing it

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News