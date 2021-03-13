Daily record: Saturday, March 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Osborn, Jamie R., 5/27/1981, homeless, Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 11 on possession of controlled substance; $135.

Payne, Robert A. IV, 8/26/1999, of 820 25th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on possession of stolen firearm; $1,969 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Peldo, Tamara J., 5/22/1962, of 15137 Bradley Lane, Marion, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $724 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Marty, Steven A., 11/13/1984, of 8901 120th Ave., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on misdemeanor disorderly contact; $1,239 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, anger management. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place and two counts of misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Throne, Nolan J., 2/2/2002, of 10819 35th St. W., Milan; not guilty entered Jan. 19 on DUI.