ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Parks, Kyle, Gavin, Erin, both of Orion.
Harris, Jared, Black, Charity, both of Milan.
Simons, Eli, Garcia, Rochelle, both of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Carranza Calderon, Alan, Zelaya, Katie, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Watson, Angel M., 2/16/1991, of 1014 15th Ave., Apt. 1, East Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $2,015 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Watson, Lynn A., 7/28/1988, of 1407 13th Ave., Rock Island; guilty entered May 10 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $1,243 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 75 hours public service. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker.
Weston, Justin D., 9/3/1988, of 613 3rd St., Sherrard; guilty entered May 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; $782 court costs, five years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lindquist, Edward R., 8/21/1951, of 720 Oak St., P.O. Box 409, Andover; guilty finding entered April 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI; $3,941 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 45 days home confinement.
Malone, Kenneth L., 6/5/1994, of 1107 W. Marquette Rd., Chicago; guilty finding entered April 16 on other amt narcotic sched I&II; $1,646 court costs, five years DOC; charge amended/reduced on felony mfg 100 less than 400 grams ecstasy/analog; charge dismissed on felony possess 100 less than 400 grams ecstasy/analog.