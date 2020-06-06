Daily record: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Daily record: Saturday, June 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Crawford, Rhonda T., 12/10/1970, of 1069 Mark St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 14 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,902 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 14 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Dalessandro, Brian Joseph, 2/26/1980, of 206 6th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 26, court date May 11 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,388 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, 26 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. 

Daubman, Steven W., 5/23/1983, of 701 W. 11th St., Milan; guilty finding entered May 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,749 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 15 on meth delivery/less than five grams; 30 months probation, 120 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

 

Mierzwa, Kyle R., 4/9/1992, of 4603 47th St., Moline; charge dismissed April 23 on DUI.

