Daily record: Saturday, June 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lindsey, Jamaie K., 7/11/2002, of 1139 39th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment June 9 on other amount schedule IV; $5,473 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Mierzwa, David P. 3/3/1993, of P.O. Box 36, Paw Paw, Ill.; guilty finding entered April 9 on felony aggravated domestic battery; $2,339 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 235 days credit served, special facility attend, restitution. Guilty finding entered April 20 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 20 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 20 on felony aggravated battery/pace officer; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Not guilty entered on felony unlawful restraint. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.