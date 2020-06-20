Daily record: Saturday, June 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Coleman, Craig W., 10/16/2000, of 1006 1/2 3rd Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 12 on escape/violate electronic monitoring; $20,200.
Hubbert, Bennie L., 7/6/1955, of 3705 9th St. #803, Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Hubbert, Harold, 4/23/1954, of 3705 9th St., $601, Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Jackson, Angela Lynn, 12/12/1973, of 3525 Marquette St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 11 on aggravated battery/judge/EMT; $799 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Gelski, Scott R., 7/6/1986, of 2219 19th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 12 on DUI; $2,561 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Martin, Darin L., 11/26/1966, of 2507 214th St. N., Trailer 1, Port Byron; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Swanson Jr., Robert J., 6/18/1986, of 2356 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
Sward, Heather L., 4/8/1975, of 18710 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale; withheld judgment/supervision June 8 on DUI; $3,193 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, 18 months supervision.
