Daily record: Saturday, June 19, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Baker, Angel Lee, 12/17/1995, of 1530 9 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 7 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $300 court costs, 12 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Blizzard, Kimberly, 9/26/1969, of 4826 45th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,335 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Fleming, Kimberly A., 3/12/1968, of 817 W. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 16 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,650 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 45 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on false report of offense.

Garrigan, Shelby J., 7/11/1972, of 803 Columbus St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 16 on meth delivery less than five grams; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams and possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Gott, Haley M., 6/18/1996, of 5037 Norwood Dr., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision May 26 on DUI; $2,340 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

Mitchell, Daniel James, 4/29/1997, of 1142 11th Ave. B, Moline; charge dismissed May 27 on DUI.

