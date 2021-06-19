Daily record: Saturday, June 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Baker, Angel Lee, 12/17/1995, of 1530 9 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 7 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $300 court costs, 12 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Blizzard, Kimberly, 9/26/1969, of 4826 45th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 7 on possession of controlled substance; $3,335 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Fleming, Kimberly A., 3/12/1968, of 817 W. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 16 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,650 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 45 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on false report of offense.