ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cushman, Connor, Smith, Danika, both of Geneseo.
Wieneke, Jason, Linville, Julie, both of Davenport.
Ehimwenman, Henry, Rock Island; Fountain, Angelan, Kankakee.
Vermeulen, Alex, Andalusia; Means, Lacey, Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Dean Jr., Bruce, Monica.
Chapman, Kyle, Kaley.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shull, Kristopher M., 5/21/1991, of 2747 North 2000 Ave., Coal Valley; Charge amended/reduced June 27 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices/2nd; $1,750 fine/costs. Charge amended /reduced May 6, court date June 27, on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
Skaggs, Steven J., 2/12/1972, of 905 Ash Drive, Colona; guilty finding entered June 13 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $4,582 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 20 days in jail, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mammel, Troy Robert, 3/13/1989, of 1264 18th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids; withheld judgment with supervision June 4 on DUI; $2,518 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Marander, Donald C., 10/25/1988, of 1316 Pershing Ave., Apt. 1, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision June 5 on DUI; $1,957 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Masengarb, Rudolph A., 8/14/1974, of 706 6th Ave., Hampton; withheld judgment with supervisor June 26 on DUI; $2,872 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.