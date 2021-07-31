Daily record: Saturday, July 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harroun, Levi A., 9/9/1992, of 5323 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; charge dismissed June 30 on two counts felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $200 court costs.

Hughes, Kohlton James, 2/6/2000, of 2417 12th St., Silvis; 2417 12th St., Silvis; charge dismissed July 13 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wager, Alexander E., 6/24/1994, of 209 N.E. 1st St., Galva; guilty finding entered May 25 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $2,114 fine/costs, 100 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official.

Warner, Felicia P., 9/19/1986, of 240 Community Square #76, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 11 on felony possession of controlled substance; $300 fine/costs, one year DOC. Charge dismissed on felony on bring controlled substance penal institution and felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.