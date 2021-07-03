Daily record: Saturday, July 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Berhenke, Christopher, 10/10/1963, of 1001 16th St., #410, Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor on criminal trespass to residence; $1,039 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 47 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony burglary. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary.

Bonner, Darnell R., 2/20/1982, of 1119 4th Ave. #3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 17 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $2,076 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 47 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered June 17 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 24 months conditional discharge, three days credit time served.

Bowman, Angela D., 7/27/1978, of 418 Warren St., Apt. 5, Colona; guilty finding entered June 17 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,304 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, five days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Crawford, Rhonda T., 12/10/1970, of 1069 Mark St., Colona; guilty finding entered May 14 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; $760 fine/costs, three days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

