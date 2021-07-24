Daily record: Saturday, July 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bradford, Tia L., 10/16/1998, of 830 42nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 2 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $2,107 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 2 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Bryant, Jorge A., 6/12/1980, of 147 51st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment July 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,382 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Oct. 26, 2020, court date July 2, on possession of meth less than five grams.

Burton, John Arthur, 12/23/1960, of 560 22nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 2 on possession of controlled substance; $2,765 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Porter, Timothy R., 2/6/1965, of 115 S. Washington St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 14 on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,050 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.