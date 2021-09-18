Daily record: Saturday, July 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Matthews, Johnny D., 6/30/1971, of 1421 6th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 13 on violate order/prior violate of order.
McKinney, James E., 4/9/1975, of 731 Allen St., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed Aug. 19 on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection.
Meincke, James M., 6/26/1978, of 1856 31st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on aggravated battery/public place; $1,744 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 60 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/public place.
Mitchell, Jennie Rae, 12/27/1979, of 2385 29th St., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 17 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,295 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
Murphy, Travis Logan, 9/22/1988, of 1616 28th St. E2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,379 fine/costs, two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and two counts of use forged credit/debit card/less than $300.