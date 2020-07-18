Daily record: Saturday, July 18, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hunt, Wyatt W., 8/19/1996, of 5121 Johnson Ave. SW, Apt. 4, Cedar Rapids; guilty finding entered June 29 on felony use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $2,541 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 144 days credit time served, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and felony residential burglary and misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member.

Miller, Marquis, 2/9/1990, of 1312 LeClaire St., Davenport; charge dismissed July 1 on accident injury/death/ and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.

Ramirez, Jason W., 3/26/1973, of 155 4th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed on two counts of use forged credit/debit card/more than $300.

Webb, Jaonte L., 9/18/2000, of 4246 11th Ave. A., Moline; charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/vehicle/previous conviction and felon possession/use firearm prior.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Thuline, Michael R., 2/16/1968, of 1027 SE 2nd St., Galva; charge dismissed June 11 on DUI.

Workheiser, Gary D., 1/29/1070, of 217 Exchange St., Colona; charge dismissed June 26 on DUI.

