Daily record: Saturday, July 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wheeler, Ashley Marie, 6/4/1984, of 426 42nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $4,534 court costs, 36 months probation, 123 days credit time served.

Wheeler, Ashley Marie, 6/4/1984, of 904 7th St. W., Andalusia; charge dismissed June 17 on possession of meth less than five grams and meth delivery less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Moreland, Parker B., 9/25/1991, of 3423 Summit Ave., Greensboro, N.C.; guilty finding entered May 10 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $8,200 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 90 days home confinement, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Schneider, Larona L., 7/7/1961, of 1336 25th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision April 27 on DUI; $3,138 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 100 days public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.