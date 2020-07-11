Daily record: Saturday, July 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Robinson, Bobby T., 10/26/1983, of 15017 Meadow Lane, Dolton, Ill.; charge dismissed June 23 on DUI.
Sodemann, Michael J., 10/15/1971, of 501 27th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision June 24 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Soliz, Tomas M., 4/15/1952, of 4817 11th Ave. A, Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on DUI; $5,318 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Watkins, Noah W., 1/4/1999, of 108 Lindin Dr., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision June 17 on DUI; 12 months supervision.
Wortham, Edward V., 11/25/1938, of 1607 14th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision June 25 on DUI; $2,769 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
