Daily record: Saturday, July 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gomez, Louis, 12/10/1984, of 3412 47th Ave., Lot 101, Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Hudson, Jackson K., 7/21/2000, of 4300 25th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 25 on two counts of possession of possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Duarte-Garcia, Abraham C., 4/3/1998, of 342 W. Oak St., Apt. 2, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 13 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,200 fine/costs, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and misdemeanor interference report domestic violence.