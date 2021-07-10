 Skip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, July 10, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gomez, Louis, 12/10/1984, of 3412 47th Ave., Lot 101, Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. 

Hudson, Jackson K., 7/21/2000, of 4300 25th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 25 on two counts of possession of possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Duarte-Garcia, Abraham C., 4/3/1998, of 342 W. Oak St., Apt. 2, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 13 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,200 fine/costs, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and misdemeanor interference report domestic violence. 

Gilmore, Douglas L., 1/7/1976, of 104 Glenview Lane, Clarks Summit, Pa.; guilty finding entered May 14 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,899 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Schmidt, Nathan R., 10/23/1992, of 400 E. 17th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered June 9 on DUI; $2,670 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 10 days in jail. 

