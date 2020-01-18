Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Morris, Antonio Lee, 11/26/1992, of 1339 15th St. 1/2, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $329 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 166 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Morrow, Rayven S., 4/11/1994, of 1154 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $3,218 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Peed-Hampton, Andrew M., 3/28/1995, of 22526 S. County Rd., Galva; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on possession of controlled substance.
Ramirez, Jorge J., 8/10/1999, of 307 Liberty Ln., Apt. 99, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on misdemeanor consumption of liquor/minor; $300 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony theft/emergency exit/less than $300/previous conviction.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Aguilar, Jose A., 6/9/1986, of 1320 18th St., East Moline; not guilty entered Dec. 23 on DUI.
Bertelsen, Wayne J., 11/10/1990, of 1600 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 18 on DUI; $3,518 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.