Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Annable, Kerrye, Deal, Barbara.
Langdon, Erica, Lucas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Locke, Jason M., 3/12/1990, of 220 Melrose Dr., Colona; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $3,374 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 75 days public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated UUW/person/firearm loaded/FOID. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Debord, Jeremy R., 8/26/1981, of 517 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,300 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
Decap, Brandon M., 10/11/1982, of 23 Villa Dr., Hampton; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on felony domestic battery/physical contact; $2,500 fine/costs, 18 months DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 134 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony two counts of domestic battery/other prior and two counts of felony violate order/prior domestic battery.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Versluys, Sean M., 7/16/1990, of 13 3rd St., Matherville; charge dismissed Nov. 27 on DUI.
Wainwright, Kristie A., 12/11/1960, of 12408 Rt. 84N., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 27 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Lindquist, Bryant D., 6/30/1961, of 118 SW 10th Ave., Galva; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.