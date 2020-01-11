Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Locke, Jason M., 3/12/1990, of 220 Melrose Dr., Colona; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $3,374 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 75 days public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated UUW/person/firearm loaded/FOID. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Debord, Jeremy R., 8/26/1981, of 517 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,300 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.

Decap, Brandon M., 10/11/1982, of 23 Villa Dr., Hampton; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on felony domestic battery/physical contact; $2,500 fine/costs, 18 months DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 134 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony two counts of domestic battery/other prior and two counts of felony violate order/prior domestic battery.