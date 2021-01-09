Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

Parks, Dawn M., 9/7/1987, of 610 E. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,202 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 hours in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.