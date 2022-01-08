 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Barton, Laura E., 7/28/1976, of 1566 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,658 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 29 days credit time served, 180 days in jail.

Brown, Nicholas D., 7/1/1999, of 1818 18th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on failure report accident/injury; $37,913 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Carruthers, Antoine, 10/27/1982, of 920 22nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog; $3,098 fine/costs, six years DOC.

Gray, Dieonika R. D., 1/1/2000, of 1337 44th St., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced Dec. 28 on felony violate order/prior domestic battery. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order of protection.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Carr, Elizabeth J., 8/16/1985, of 3740 19th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 22 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Cooper, Xavier D., 7/23/1993, of 1510 W. Kimberly Drive, Davenport; withheld judgement with supervision Dec. 22 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

