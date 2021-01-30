Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Barnes, Sarah E., 4/7/1992, of 345 E 3rd St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,917 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution.
Britt, Kevin R., 11/28/1972, of 3339 45dth Ave., Lot 48, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $983 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days home confinement.
Bush, Chad w., 5/30/1974, of 855 Hanford St., Geneseo; charge dismissed Dec. 18 on forgery/make/alter document; $63 court costs.
Carroll, Caleb, 12/18/1990, of 755 24th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,170 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Maurice, 12/27/1982, of 1511 S. Livingston, Peoria; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $2,836 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Dobbels, Melissa L., 5/15/1977, of 108 N. 2nd St., P.O. Box 155, Neponset; charge dismissed Nov. 6 on DUI.
Leonard, Laketa R., 9/14/1985, of 614 Sibley St., Hammond, Ind.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 18 on DUI; $3,013 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.