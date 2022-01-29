Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Choate, Amy, 12/21/1972, of 2687 1st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $3,315 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Clark, Joshua L., 11/1/1995, of 1625 25th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; $839 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated discharge firearm/OCC vehicle.