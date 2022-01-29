Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Choate, Amy, 12/21/1972, of 2687 1st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $3,315 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Clark, Joshua L., 11/1/1995, of 1625 25th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; $839 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated discharge firearm/OCC vehicle.
DePauw, Nicole A., 8/12/1989, of 724 20th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,540 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than 5 grams.
Dettman, Amanda Lyn, 12/20/1977, of 513 16th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 12 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,575 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Dolan, Leanna M., 11/4/1980, of 13529 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered Jan. 18 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $9,510 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in home confinement.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McCray, Clara J., 3/1/1964, of 106 E. Exchange St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,601 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, 300 hours public/community service.
Neff, Angela L., 3/6/1980 of 1850 Lake St., #314, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $2,474 fine/costs, 24 months probation with probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 330 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on disorderly conduct/false report/ins/2+.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Dolan, Nathan R., 5/5/1982, of 501 36th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 9 on DUI; $2,938 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.