Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hebert, John S., 5/29/1974, of 3070 4th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500; $1,695 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft con intent person less than $500.

Hendley, Ronald J., 3/2/1972, of 1654 Hawks Tree Lane, San Antonio, Texas; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $2,840 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Horsley, Taylor Marie, 7/21/1993, of 8 Park Ave. Ct., Eldridge; guilty finding entered Dec. 11 on possession of controlled substance; $2,560 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lovass, Georgia C., 7/7/1998, 881 10th Ave., New York, N.Y.; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on possession of controlled substance.

Millender, Barry D., 6/10/1970, of 708 N.W 7th Ave, Galva; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS