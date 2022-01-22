Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Green, Casterdale, 10/27/1980, of 2665 145th Ave., Sherrard; charge dismissed Jan. 6 of possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Holman, Kristy M., 5/6/1998, of 4700 39th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,665 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
DeCrane, Jonathan L., 7/3/1993, of 2366 E. 1140th St., Woodhull; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $4,036 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licenses suspended or revoked and two counts of aggravated DUI/o valid insurance.
Dwyer, Kenneth L., 1/25/1975, of 616 8th St., Colona; not guilty entered Nov. 30 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,000 court costs. Charge amended/reduced on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.
Eagles, Cortney L., 7/5/1990, of 210 W. Locust St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Nov. 3 on criminal damage to property $500 - $10,000.