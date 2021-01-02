Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Campbell, Kenra Sharay, 9/24/1985, of 1727 W. 15th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,610 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding Nov. 17 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
Carruthers, Bennie L., Jr., 10/11/1979, of 1326 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 17 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Coudron, Stacey L., 7/29/1973, of 631 W. 10th Ave. W., Milan; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on theft control intent $500 under $10,000; $3,313 court costs.
DeJaegher, Daryn M., 4/14/1995, of 125 8th Ave., Hampton; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,708 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 54 credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Boyo, Nathan J. R., 5/20/1986, of 419 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member; $1,600 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior.
Fontanez, Hector R. Jr., 3/17/1994, of 806 Rockwell St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $1,170 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor assault.
Galbraith, Nathan M., 1/25/1991, of 607 May St., Apt. 4, LeClaire; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on violate order/prior violate of order; $1,300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Hammons, Matthew A., 10/14/1983, of 1440 N. East St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $30 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on burglary; fine. Guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; fine. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500-$10,000 and theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Garcia, Andres, 12/2/1997, of 1610 8th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 28 on DUI; $2,793 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Grant, Patricia A., 12/8/1960, of 23557 N. 750th Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 28 o9n DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Henderson, Jeffrey B., 11/14/1975, of 235 E. 7th St., Woodhull; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,768 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
Lawrence, Kale E., 5/7/1985, of 106 S. State St., Apt. 1, Atkinson; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 26 on DUI; $2,753 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, drug treatment, alcohol treatment.