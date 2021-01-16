Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Satern, Brandon Lee, 4/26/1979, of 930 Davenport St., LeClaire; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on theft con intent person less than $500; $2,361 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

Shadden, Jeffrey A., 3/7/1985, of 5111 78th Ave. Lot 105, Milan; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $8,157 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 13 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Barnes, Robert F., 8/17/1986, of 225 Fairview JCT #22, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on aggravated assault/op motor vehicle/struck; 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 156 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/public place.

Butt, Mohammad A., 7/22/1983, of 1808 Shumate Dr., Little Rock, Ariz.; charge dismissed on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS