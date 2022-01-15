Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Agan, Amanda D., 8/26/1991, of 1606 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $1,285 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ainley, Joshua W., 6/22/1983, of 245 W. Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 3 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $500 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Bailey, Zacory M., 7/2/1973, of 904 N. Monroe St., Abingdon, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $3,600 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days home confinement. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9 3rd; 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on two counts of driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9 and one count obstruct justice/destroy evidence.