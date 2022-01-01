Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ramos, Zachary D., 8/4/1985, of 1534 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $581 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage less than $500/school.
Roberts, Torrie Tyrell, 3/26/1983, of 1323 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $1,964 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Thuline, Michael R., 2/16/1968, of 1027 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony attempt disarm peace officer/corrections employee and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespass to land and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Vancil, Justin V., 12/12/1977, of 412 E. South St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on driving/revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,980 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge; 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.