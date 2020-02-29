Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Aaronson, Ben, 3/18/1993, of 3218 36th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on possession of controlled substance; $3,585 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail.
Adams, Brandi Raye, 3/17/1980, of 2506 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on possession of controlled substance; $2,969 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 79 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
Armbright, Dustin M., 10/27/1993, of 3707 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,109 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 62 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Meredith, Jesse S., 1/31/1980, of 461 5th St. E., Milan; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $6,186 fine/costs, 30 hours probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.
Nanninga, Preston L., 9/26/1999, of 205 S. Depot, Annawan; Guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $1,475 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail. withheld judgment/2nd Chance; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.