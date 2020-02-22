Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,894 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 97 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/4.

Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., #24, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,044 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/4/BAC 0.16+.

Solis, Josiah S., 12/19/1999, of 9500 14th St. W., Apt B2A, Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $73 court costs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cutschlag, Jayme, 7/25/1974, of 390 E. Atkinson, Sheffield; charge dismissed Dec. 23 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.

Hedgcoth, John D., 1/1/1963, of 602 Cole St. #108, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,799 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.