Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,894 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 97 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/4.
Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., #24, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,044 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/4/BAC 0.16+.
Solis, Josiah S., 12/19/1999, of 9500 14th St. W., Apt B2A, Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $73 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cutschlag, Jayme, 7/25/1974, of 390 E. Atkinson, Sheffield; charge dismissed Dec. 23 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.
Hedgcoth, John D., 1/1/1963, of 602 Cole St. #108, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,799 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Henderson, Darius, 2/23/1994, of 1000 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,440 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 46 days in jail. Not guilty entered on bring cannabis in a penal institution.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Larson, Jonathan K., 7/23/1987, of 606 E. Prospect St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on DUI; $1,250 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.