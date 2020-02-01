Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bourrage, Tumause R., 4/29/1995, of 2628 W. 56th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on reckless discharge of firearm/endangers; $3,904 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on armed robbery/armed with firearm; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge amended/reduced on armed robbery/armed with firearm. Charge dismissed Nov. 15 on aggravated discharge firearm/occupied vehicle and aggravated battery/discharge firearm and armed robbery/discharge firearm and two counts of aggravated battery/public place.