Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Buckholtz, Scott Shane, 5/20/1989, of 3520 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $953 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 239 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/public place.
You have free articles remaining.
Carr, Nikki G., 7/31/1979, of 110 13th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $3,682 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 70 days credit time served, 140 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bassier, Cynthia K., 10/2/1048, of 537 E. Exchange St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,750 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend.
Bourrage, Tumause R., 4/29/1995, of 2628 W. 56th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on reckless discharge of firearm/endangers; $3,904 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on armed robbery/armed with firearm; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge amended/reduced on armed robbery/armed with firearm. Charge dismissed Nov. 15 on aggravated discharge firearm/occupied vehicle and aggravated battery/discharge firearm and armed robbery/discharge firearm and two counts of aggravated battery/public place.