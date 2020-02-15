Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Marry, Shamia, 5/1/1989, of 2106 7th Ave. #5, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $3,539 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail.
Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 1315 262nd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,045 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Martinez-Brown, Jeremiah, 3/12/1996, of 3000 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,049 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vahl, Dale J., 5/16/1985, of 330 Deleon St., Ottawa; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,110 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 138 days in jail.
Vanpelt, Delbert L., 8/26/1959, of 401 E. Henry, Cambridge; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on theft control intent less than $500 prior; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ward, Angela M., 4/3/1968, of 717 21st St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Wells, Michael P., 10/1/1980, of 3322 Lincoln Park Dr., Galesburg; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Heavener, Lucas L., 4/13/1998, of 23330 N. 2900th Ave., Prophetstown; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.