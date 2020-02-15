Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Marry, Shamia, 5/1/1989, of 2106 7th Ave. #5, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $3,539 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail.

Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 1315 262nd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,045 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Martinez-Brown, Jeremiah, 3/12/1996, of 3000 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,049 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Vahl, Dale J., 5/16/1985, of 330 Deleon St., Ottawa; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,110 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 138 days in jail.