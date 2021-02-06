Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Michaels, Traa I., 8/19/1992, of 1452 7th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on felony battery/cause bodily harm; $1,156 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on three counts of felony aggravated batter/child under 13/bodily harm.

Monsoor, Jeremy, 8/19/1998, of 1 Suburban Heights, Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 11 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; $783 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony felon possession/use weapon/fire arm.

Morales, Isiah Anthony, 9/23/1998, of 164 6th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 4 on possession of controlled substance: $5,133 court costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Moen, Meagan L., 3/16/1989, of 2839 Fillmore Lane, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, alcohol treatment.

Sutton, Alizabeth J., 12/3/1995, of 320 E. 4th St., Unit 4-201, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 14 on DUI; $2,276 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

