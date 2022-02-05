Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Stewart, Skyler Lee, 10/23/1994, of 1022 18th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 19 on aggravated battery/discharge firearm; five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced May 7, court date Oct. 20, on aggravated discharge firearm/peace officer/fireman. Charge dismissed on Oct. 20, court date Jan. 19, on aggravated discharge of firearm/occupied vehicle and two counts of felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

VandeVoorde, Austin Michael, 4/28/1995, of 725 16th Ave., Apt. 4, Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Jan. 13 on theft control intent person under $500; $1,921 fine/costs, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Jan. 13 on misdemeanor theft control intent under $500.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sizemore, Matthew D., 4/2/2001, 604 S. West 2nd Ave., Galva; withheld cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $4,240 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Sliger, Samantha J., 2/23/1990 of 1600 Riverdale Rd., Lot 15, Rock Falls, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 of forgery/possess with intent; $300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, nine days credit time served, 171 days in jail, restitution.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Morgan, Kendall A., 10/5/1994, of 8090 E. Blanchard Circle, Morris, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 16 on DUI; $2,958 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Randall, Nicole A., 11/16/1990, of 1906 32nd St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on DUI.

