Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mason, Eric Bradly, 6/4/1993, of 10620 1st St. W., Apt. 55, Milan; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $2,315 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

McCalebb, Rebecca, 5/2/1995, of 580 Cascade Garden Drive, Apt. 106, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on theft control intent person less than $500; $1,224 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on robbery.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rogers, Jacqueline R., 4/6/1983, of 219 21st St., Apt. 315, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 1 on felony aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $5,786 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Dec. 1 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and two counts felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Sagols Gomez, Ariel, 10/10/1991, of 607 E. Olive St., Apt. 7, Marshalltown, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 11 on DUI; $2,938 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Snider, Kayla Ann, 2/19/1990, of 12 NE 2nd St., Galva; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 23 on DUI; $2,788 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0