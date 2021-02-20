Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 20,2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bowers, Todd M., 8/31/1971, of P.O. Box 394, Guilderland Center, N.Y.; withheld judgment Dec. 28 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,375 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.

Burwell, Dalton J., 6/22/1994, of 123 N. Vine St., #9, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on meth delivery/15 less 100 grams; nine years, six months DOC. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 8, court date Dec 7, on armed violence/category III. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams and possession of meth less than five grams and armed violence/category I.