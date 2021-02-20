Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 20,2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hostens, Hunter, 7/12/1997, of 3212 39th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $624 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
Jepsen, Eric E., 1/21/1976, of 1903 Timber Ridge Dr., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on aggravated DUI/2; $6,690 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on aggravated DUI/3; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Becht, Austin A., 12/21/1993, of 320 W. S. St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Dec. 22 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Bowers, Todd M., 8/31/1971, of P.O. Box 394, Guilderland Center, N.Y.; withheld judgment Dec. 28 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,375 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.
Burwell, Dalton J., 6/22/1994, of 123 N. Vine St., #9, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on meth delivery/15 less 100 grams; nine years, six months DOC. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 8, court date Dec 7, on armed violence/category III. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams and possession of meth less than five grams and armed violence/category I.