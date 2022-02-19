 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Berube, Tammy Kay, 4/15/1971, of 320 E. 1st Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,985 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

Bishop, Michelle, 3/26/1979, of 3720 Deckard Drive, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,338 fine/costs, 120 days in jail, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

Bogener, Thomas A., Jr., 3/2/1975, of 333 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $1,884 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, four days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on burglary. Charge dismissed on residential burglary. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kotaska, Christine R., 1/3/1986, of 926 Florence Ave., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $2,334 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, special facility attend, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Embree, Cody James, 10/7/1991, of 810 East Madison St., Washington, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 13 on DUI; $3,088 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 100 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

