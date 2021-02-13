Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bowles, Raymond W., 1/19/1964, of 715 11th St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 26 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $81 court costs, three years DOC.

Brown, Kiel E., 2/12/1990, of 1809 14th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Jan. 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; $67 court costs.

Bruno, Rory D. Sr., 8/15/1977, of 96 Kershaw Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,940 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Carrillo-Lopez, Sara Abigail, 6/13/1993, of 18507 49th Ave. N., East Molicharge dismissed Jan. 21 on theft control intent $500-$10,000; $13,495 court costs.

Cedillo-Perez, Fausto D., 7/17/1994, of 501 W. 9 1/2 St. Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on accident injury/death/11-403; $2,215 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution.

Cook, Alisha C., 2/15/1978, of 3090 Scott Park Rd., Long Grove; charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/deliver document and misdemeanor theft control know deprive less than $500; $424 court costs.