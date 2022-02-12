Daily record: Saturday, Feb. 12

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hayes, Zaccheus N., 12/9/1998, of 1806 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,714 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge firearm/occupied vehicle.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Eklund, Kaycee A., 3/9/1998, of 606 Pleasant St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,175 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Wyant, Cheryl L. 12/10/1953, of 103 NE 1st St., Galva; charge dismissed Nov. 23 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Gonzalez, Nicole Christina, 12/28/1985, 12/28/1985, of 1214 3rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 18 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Hartman, Daltin A., 6/12/1995, of 2114 5th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Jenkins, Monte R., Jr., 9/26/2001, of 223 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,233 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Jensen, Jessica M., 1/20/1985, of 1125 Wyoming St., Roberts, Wis.; charge dismissed Jan. 12 on DUI.