Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Groesch, Zachariah, Wilson, Jenifer, both of Moline.

McGimpsey, William, Terrill, Sarah, both of Davenport.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Mattson, Diane, Richard.

Widick, Ronald, Sharon.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Moody, David A., 12/7/2000, of 300 S. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,265 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days credit time served, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. 

Pash, Jesse, 12/19/1964, of 321 Wilder St. #2, Aurora, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on aggravated battery/public place; $1,590 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on aggravated battery/public place; 24 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two count of domestic battery/other prior. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Thomeczek, Nicholas P., 11/28/1979, of 815 2nd Ave. E., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.

Topping, Joseph K., 4/5/1959, of 7171 W. 60th St. #155, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

