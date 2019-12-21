Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Welch, Mario L., 8/4/1979, of 1160 26th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $994 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/harm/102 previous conviction. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.
Williamston, Marty S., 5/13/1979, of 521 Sugar Hollow Road, Lafollette, Tenn; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,615 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on other amount of narcotic sched I & II and other amount LSD/analog.
Armstrong-McBride, Anthony Demarco, of 2200 1st St., A205, Moline; charge amended/reduced Aug. 30 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd; $565 fine/costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Abbot, Terry R., 8/16/1963, of 1019 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $500 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.
You have free articles remaining.
Abbot, Terry R., 8/16/1963, of 307 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; one year DOC, fine. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC.
Abbot, Terry R., 8/16/1963, of 7746 U.S. Hwy 34, Apt. 4, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; two years DOC, fine.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Bockewitz, Ryan A., 8/7/1985, of 8 Edgewood Dr., Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 19 on DUI.
Gutierrez, Elver, 10/18/1986, of 303 South E. St., Monmouth; charge dismissed Sept. 9 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Barboza, Jose A.,, 3/19/1991, of 2622 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 21 on DUI; $1,506 court costs, 12 months supervision.
Campbell, Anthony M., 2/27/1988, of 219 21st St., Apt. 315, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 6 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.