Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Welch, Mario L., 8/4/1979, of 1160 26th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $994 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/harm/102 previous conviction. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.

Williamston, Marty S., 5/13/1979, of 521 Sugar Hollow Road, Lafollette, Tenn; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,615 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on other amount of narcotic sched I & II and other amount LSD/analog.

Armstrong-McBride, Anthony Demarco, of 2200 1st St., A205, Moline; charge amended/reduced Aug. 30 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd; $565 fine/costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Abbot, Terry R., 8/16/1963, of 1019 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $500 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

