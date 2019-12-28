Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Bollinger, Cody, Kosek, Rebecca, both of Aledo.
Hoffman, Michael, McCash, Keeley, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Oldfather, Michael, Jamie.
Carr, Cassandra, Jonathan.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kerg, Damie-Ann L., 6/20/2000, of 403 E. Jefferson St., Toulon, Ill.; withheld judgment Sept. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
Knollman, John F., 10/21/1978, of 17 Harvester Rd., Canton, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on felony possession of firearm FOID revoked; $3,106 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on felony aggravated DUI/3; 30 months conditional discharge with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated DUI/3 and misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st.
Meeker, Kenneth L., 7/19/1982, of 626 W. 4th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on violate order/prior violate or order; $1,621 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail.
Moran, Carlos F., 6/15/1992, of 211 E. 1st St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $1,575 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/victim 60+ and aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
Orr, Darin E., 6/18/1992, of 26977 N. 100th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,595 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Edwards, David W., 5/11/1965, of 450 43rd St., Moline; withheld judgement with supervision Nov. 13 on DUI; $3,311 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Ford, Ottis J., 9/6/1988, of 1606 W. 3rd St., Davenport; withheld judgement supervision Nov. 20 on DUI; $2,913 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.