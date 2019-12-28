Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Orr, Darin E., 6/18/1992, of 26977 N. 100th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,595 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.