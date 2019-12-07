Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Clong, Jason L., 6/29/1979, of 429 East 9th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $5,689 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered on felony possession of meth less than five grams; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered on felony meth delivery less than five grams; seven years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on felony armed violence/category I and felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.