Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wangler, Keith, Helms, Hannah, both of Coralville, Iowa.
Harrell, Dakota, Lundin, Annika, East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Schoonover, Alan, Teresa.
Escajeda, Joseph, Brittany.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sanders, Justin, 1/19/1981, of 318 N. McLain St., Ottumwa; charge dismissed Oct. 8 on theft/stolen/intent/ $500 less than $10,000 and theft control intent $500 less than $10,000.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Clong, Jason L., 6/29/1979, of 429 East 9th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $5,689 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered on felony possession of meth less than five grams; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered on felony meth delivery less than five grams; seven years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on felony armed violence/category I and felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daulton, Matthew J., 3/30/1984, of 418 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; fine, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.