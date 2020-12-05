Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Edwards, Wendall, 1/21/1977, of 1420 Daleview Dr., Apt. 2, Marion, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,209 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Etheridge, Anthony E., 9/18/1988, of 4035 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,117 fine/costs, 30 months discharge, 180 days in jail.

Groharing, Jacob Wayne, 9/6/1987, of 905 E. 3rd Ave., No. 8, Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,245 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st.

Hall, Carl R., 9/21/1989, of 2408 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,399 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days credit time served, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/false report/less than $300/previous conviction.