Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Berryman, Izaiah, 7/9/2002, of 5 Birchwood Court, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on misdemeanor carry/posses firearm in public place; $1,524 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.
Bisby, Ryan Payne, 8/15/1997, of 3018 W. 5th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 19, court date Nov. 16, on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,319 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Yearian, Verne R., 12/1/1982, of 913 N. Griffin St., Danville, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 10 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 10 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck; six years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.
Villarreal, Kaleb Reed, 8/13/1999, of 614 8th Ave. W., Milan; $2,131 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Warren, Erika D., 5/16/1988, of 812 4th Ave., Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
West, Tameka N., 7/16/1984, of 1023 50th Ave., East Moline; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Winey, Sierra S., 12/24/1997, of 1552 1/2 W. 14th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on DUI; $2,981 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.