Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Arreguin-Flores, Rogelio, 10/18/1986, of 407 8th St., Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 30 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,411 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, three days credit time served, 30 hour public/community service. Withheld judgment Nov. 30 on misdemeanor violate order protection; 30 months probation with special conditions, three days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor violate order after served notice. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rice, Charles A., 4/10/1950, of 24310 W. Adams St., Laura, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on aggravated DUI/2; $3,366 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 10 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Saulnier, William R., 1/22/1988, of 4731 N. Galena Rd., Apt. 206, Peoria Heights, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 11 on felony possession of controlled substance; $1,995 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hansen, Adam M., 12/29/1984, of 626 1st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 25 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Herring, Mason William, 8/11/1995, of 400 Main St., Opheim; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 12 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.