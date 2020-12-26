Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Arreguin-Flores, Rogelio, 10/18/1986, of 407 8th St., Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 30 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,411 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, three days credit time served, 30 hour public/community service. Withheld judgment Nov. 30 on misdemeanor violate order protection; 30 months probation with special conditions, three days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor violate order after served notice. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams.